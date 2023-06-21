 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

What it was like inside the lost Titanic-touring submersible

  • Updated
  • 0
submersible

The interior of OceanGate's Titan submersible, seen in 2018.

(CNN) — Authorities have said the Titanic-touring submersible that went missing on Sunday suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing all five people on board while descending to explore the wreckage of the famous ship.

That submersible, known as “Titan,” began the two and a half hour trip early Sunday and lost contact with its mother ship, the Polar Prince, an hour and 45 minutes into the journey.

CNN’s Oren Liebermann, Jessie Yeung, Nouran Salahieh, Ray Sanchez, Priscilla Alvarez, Brad Lendon, Eric Levenson, Rob Frehse, Dave Alsup, Jacqueline Rose and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred