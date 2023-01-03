 Skip to main content
What happens in the House when there is no speaker?

  • 0
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy takes his seat as he arrives for the start of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, in Washington, DC.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Republicans' failure to elect a speaker on Wednesday after two ballots and days of voting isn't just denying the GOP a leader -- it's holding up much of the functioning of the chamber.

The position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new Congress, followed by the swearing in of new members, but with the floor fight spilling into Thursday, members-elect still have yet to take the oath of office.

CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Ali Zaslav, Ted Barrett, Melanie Zanona, Lauren Fox, Clare Foran, Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer and Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

