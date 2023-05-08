 Skip to main content
What E. Jean Carroll had to prove to win her case against Donald Trump

What E. Jean Carroll had to prove to win her case against Donald Trump

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday, May 9, in E. Jean Carroll's civil battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

 Virgin Media News/Getty Images

E. Jean Carroll has prevailed in her civil trial against Donald Trump with a federal jury finding the former president liable for battery and defamation and awarding the writer $5 million.

The panel in a Manhattan federal courtroom considered Carroll's allegations that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman lingerie department dressing room in the spring of 1996, and then defamed her in a social media post last October. Trump has denied the allegations and called the verdict "a total disgrace" Tuesday.

