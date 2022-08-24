 Skip to main content
What Biden's student debt plan will do to the US economy

Students listen during Magnolia High School's commencement at Handel Stadium in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, May 25. President Joe Biden's student loan plan is a potential game changer for Americans drowning in debt.

 Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's student loan plan is a potential game changer for Americans drowning in debt. And yet the impact on the economy at large is likely to be so tiny that it will be hard to measure.

Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will forgive $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year. Low-income borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants will receive up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

