Whales can have an important but overlooked role in tackling the climate crisis, researchers say

Humpback Whales

Courtesy E. Lyman – HIHWNMS/ NOAA Permit # 774-1714

 Ed Lyman

The world's largest whales are more than just astonishing creatures. Much like the ocean, soil and forests, whales can help save humanity from the accelerating climate crisis by sequestering and storing planet-heating carbon emissions, researchers say.

In a paper published Thursday in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution, climate researchers suggest that whales are important, but often overlooked, carbon sinks. The enormous size of these marine mammals, which can reach 150 tons, means they can store carbon much more effectively than smaller animals.

