...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

West Coast and Northeast brace for snow and dangerous road conditions as more storms lash US

A massive winter storm is now making its way across the country, wrecking havoc.

Americans on the West Coast and in the Northeast are dealing with heavy snowfall, strong winds, power outages and dangerous road conditions as a series of storms lash opposite sides of the US.

Nearly 50 million people across the Northeast are under winter weather alerts as a storm that brought tornadoes, damaging winds and hail to other parts of the country sweeps into the region.

CNN's Taylor Romine and Robert Shackleford contributed to this report.

