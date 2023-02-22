 Skip to main content
Webb telescope spots surprisingly massive galaxies from the early universe

Webb telescope spots surprisingly massive galaxies from the early universe

Webb captured images of the six massive galaxies. One of them (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our Milky Way galaxy, but it is 30 times more compact.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/I. Labbe

Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope to peer back in time to the early days of the universe — and they spotted something unexpected.

The space observatory revealed six massive galaxies that existed between 500 million and 700 million years after the big bang that created the universe. The discovery is completely upending existing theories about the origins of galaxies, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

An error occurred