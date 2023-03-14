 Skip to main content
Webb telescope spots a star on the brink of exploding

Webb telescope spots a star on the brink of exploding

Wolf-Rayet stars are known to be efficient dust producers, and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows this to great effect. Cooler cosmic dust glows at the longer mid-infrared wavelengths, displaying the structure of WR 124's nebula.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a rare and tumultuous sight 15,000 light-years away from Earth.

The space observatory captured a scintillating image of a Wolf-Rayet star called WR 124 in the Sagittarius constellation. Wolf-Rayet stars are some of the most luminous and massive stars in the universe.

