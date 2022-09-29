 Skip to main content
Webb telescope spies a celestial sparkler among the universe's earliest galaxies

  Updated
  • 0

The very first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope is revealing some of the oldest stars and galaxies in the universe, including one that looks like a sparkler, according to new research.

Webb's first stunning view was released by President Joe Biden on July 11 and it is "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA.

