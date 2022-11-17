 Skip to main content
Webb telescope finds two of the most distant galaxies ever observed

  • 0
Two distant galaxies were observed by the James Webb Space Telescope. The galaxy labeled No. 1 existed only 450 million years after the big bang. The galaxy labeled No. 2 existed 350 million years after the big bang.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/Tommaso Treu

The James Webb Space Telescope has spied one of the earliest galaxies formed after the big bang, about 350 million years after the universe began.

The galaxy, called GLASS-z12, and another galaxy formed about 450 million years after the big bang, were found over the summer, shortly after the powerful space observatory began its infrared observations of the cosmos.

