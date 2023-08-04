 Skip to main content
Webb telescope captures iconic Ring Nebula in unprecedented detail

Webb telescope captures iconic Ring Nebula in unprecedented detail

The Ring Nebula is seen in breathtaking detail, in a composite image released on August 4.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/JWST Ring Nebula Team

(CNN) — Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope for a fresh perspective of an iconic celestial favorite called the Ring Nebula.

The new image captures never-before-seen details within the colorful nebula, located in the Lyra constellation about 2,600 light-years from Earth.

