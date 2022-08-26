 Skip to main content
Weather could interfere with the Artemis I launch

Weather could interfere with the Artemis I launch

When it comes to launching Artemis I -- the next generation of spacecraft to explore the moon and beyond -- forecasting the weather is a crucial part of its success.

 Kim Shiflett/NASA

When it comes to launching Artemis I -- the next generation of spacecraft to explore the moon and beyond -- forecasting the weather is a crucial part of its success.

Meteorologists can accurately forecast up to three days in advance, and even then, things can change. Launch dates that are set weeks to months in advance -- such as Monday for Artemis I -- can cause forecasters stress.

