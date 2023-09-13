 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘We knew ahead of time’: A decade of turmoil left Libya unprepared for a catastrophic storm

  • 0

(CNN) — Following a civil war and a political standoff that has lasted almost a decade, Libya is struggling to deal with a catastrophic flood that is believed to have killed at least 5,300 people and left over 10,000 missing in the country’s northeast.

Split between two rival administrations since 2014 and having failed to hold presidential elections, Libya faces an uphill battle when it comes to severe natural disasters. The North African country’s fragmented state has made it unprepared for the flooding, experts say, and has the potential to hamper delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid.

CNN’s Mostafa Salem, Celine Alkhaldi, Matog Saleh, Sharon Braithwaite and Barbie Nadeau contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred