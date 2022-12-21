 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters and channels except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses joint meeting of Congress

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed a united front on their approach to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as Zelensky makes a dramatic visit to the United States.

"I think ... we share the exact same vision, and that a free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine is the vision -- we both want this war to end," Biden told reporters in the White Hous'se East Room.

CNN's MJ Lee and Matthew Chance contributed to this report.

