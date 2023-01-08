 Skip to main content
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

  • 0
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a Washington think tank. In this image, the Chinese military conduct drills in Zhangzhou, China, Aug 24, 2022.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.

A war over Taiwan could leave a victorious US military in as crippled a state as the Chinese forces it defeated.

