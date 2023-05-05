 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Walensky leaving post as CDC director

  
Walensky leaving post as CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving her government post, the agency and President Joe Biden announced on May 5.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving her government post, the agency and President Joe Biden announced Friday.

Walensky's last day on the job will be June 30, according to an email sent to CDC employees Friday, which was shared with CNN.

CNN's Brenda Goodman, Meg Tirrell, John Bonifield and Elizabeth Cohen contributed to this report.

