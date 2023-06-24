 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak
tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south
facing shores. A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf
elevated through early next week.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf building to 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Wagner chief turns on Putin and takes over military facilities in two Russian cities

  • 0

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing the greatest threat to his authority in two decades after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group and Putin’s former ally, launched an apparent insurrection.

Wagner has claimed control of several military facilities and has dispatched some of his troops towards Moscow, demanding Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov do not meet with Prigozhin.

CNN’s

Simone McCarthy

,

Mick Krever

, Anna Chernova and Tim Lister,

Tara John

, Mariya Knight, Josh Pennington, Uliana Pavlova,

Lauren Kent

, Katharina Krebs, Sharon Braithwaite, Chris Stern, Lindsay Isaac, Inke Kappeler, Natasha Bertrand and Yulia Kesaieva contributed reporting.

An error occurred