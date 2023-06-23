 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Wagner chief says troops moving against Russia’s military leaders

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin furthered his dispute with Russian military leaders on June 23.

 AP

(CNN) — Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed he is moving against Russia’s military leadership and that his fighters have entered the country’s Rostov region ready to “destroy everything” in their way – in a stunning series of developments that pits Moscow’s security establishment against a militia leader whose forces have played a pivotal role in the invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin, who is the chief of private military group Wagner, made the claims in a series of Telegram messages on Friday in which he accused Russian forces of striking a Wagner military camp and killing a “a huge amount” of his fighters.

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.

