Wagner chief Prigozhin was on plane that crashed in Russia, aviation agency says

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers on board a plane that crashed north of Moscow.

 PMC Wagner/Reuters

(CNN) — Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner who staged a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June, was on board a plane that crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said.

“An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement, according to the official state news agency TASS. “According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

