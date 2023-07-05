 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Wagner boss now in Russia, says Belarus president, muddying the waters over purported deal to end mutiny

Minsk, Belarus (CNN) — Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is not in Belarus and it is unclear if his fighters will move to the country, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told CNN Thursday, raising new questions about the purported deal that ended Wagner’s armed rebellion last month.

Prigozhin had reportedly traveled to Belarus as part of a Lukashenko-brokered deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the failed uprising, but the Belarusian president told CNN’s Matthew Chance that the Wagner leader is now in Russia.

CNN’s Josh Pennington, Nathan Hodge and Anna Chernova contributed to this report.

