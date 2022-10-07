 Skip to main content
Uvalde school district suspends its police force, 2 school officials placed on administrative leave after CNN report

  Updated
Uvalde school district suspends its police force, 2 school officials placed on administrative leave after CNN report

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced the suspension of its school police force on October 7. Texas Department of Safety Troopers are seen here at a meeting of the Board of Trustees on August  24, in Uvalde, Texas.

 Eric Gay/AP

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said Friday it had suspended its school police force, less than five months after the attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district," the district said in a statement.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Paradise Afshar and Rachel Clarke contributed to this report.

