 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utah man killed by FBI agents after he allegedly made threats against Biden ahead of president’s visit

  • Updated
  • 0
Utah man killed by FBI agents after he allegedly made threats against Biden ahead of president’s visit

An FBI agent wearing a windbreaker is seen in February 2023.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — FBI special agents shot and killed a Utah man Wednesday while attempting to arrest him for allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s trip to the state.

FBI SWAT agents were giving commands to the man when he pointed a gun at them, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the incident.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred