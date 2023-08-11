 Skip to main content
US wholesale inflation rose more than expected in July

US wholesale inflation rose more than expected in July

The Producer Price Index, which tracks the average change in prices that businesses pay to suppliers, rose 0.8% annually. That’s above June’s modest increase of 0.2% and higher than expectations for a 0.7% increase.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — US wholesale inflation rose more than expected in July, reversing a yearlong cooling trend, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The Producer Price Index, which tracks the average change in prices that businesses pay to suppliers, rose 0.8% annually. That’s above June’s upwardly revised increase of 0.2% and higher than expectations for a 0.7% gain, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

