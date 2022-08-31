 Skip to main content
US war-gamed with Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive and encouraged more limited mission

Ukrainian soldiers stand on their tank at the front line in the Donetsk region on August 19, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images

In the buildup to the current Ukrainian counteroffensive, the US urged Kyiv to keep the operation limited in both its objectives and its geography to avoid getting overextended and bogged down on multiple fronts, multiple US and western officials and Ukrainian sources tell CNN.

Those discussions involved engaging in "war-gaming" with Kyiv, the sources said -- analytical exercises that were intended to help the Ukrainian forces understand what force levels they would need to muster to be successful in different scenarios.

