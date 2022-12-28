 Skip to main content
US to require travelers from China to show negative Covid-19 test result before flight

Travelers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 27, 2022,

 Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The United States will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the country as Beijing's rapid easing of Covid-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases.

Passengers flying to the US from China will need to get a test no more than two days before flying, federal health officials said, and present proof of the negative test to their airline before boarding.

An error occurred