Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

US signals to allies it won’t block their export of F-16 jets to Ukraine

The Biden administration has signaled to European allies in recent weeks that the US would allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

(CNN) — The Biden administration has signaled to European allies in recent weeks that the US would allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, sources familiar with the discussions said, as the White House comes under increasing pressure from members of Congress and allies to help Ukraine procure the planes amid intensifying Russian aerial attacks.

Administration officials are not aware, however, of any formal requests by any allies to export F-16s, and State Department officials who would normally be tasked with the paperwork to approve such third-party transfers have not been told to get to work, officials said.

