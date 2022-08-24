 Skip to main content
US service member injured after rockets strike coalition bases in Syria, US official says

Seen here is an aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. One US service member is injured after several rockets were fired at coalition bases in Syria on August 24.

 Staff/AFP/Getty Images

Several rockets were fired at coalition bases in Syria on Wednesday, injuring one US service member, according to a statement from US Central Command, in an apparent response to US airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in the region.

The rockets struck two bases in northeast Syria that house US troops, Mission Support Sites Green Village and Conoco. One service member at one of the sites was treated for a minor injury, Central Command said. At least two more were being evaluated for minor injuries.

