Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt today will be diminishing
through Saturday. However, a large northeast swell will build
tonight and Saturday, maintaining seas well above 10 feet into
Sunday.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

US remains unbeaten against England at World Cups after goalless draw in Qatar

Christian Pulisic came close for the US against England when he hit the crossbar.

 Clive Mason/Getty Images

It may have only been a goalless draw but Friday's result at Qatar 2022 spoke volumes as to where this US Men's National Team (USMNT) is going.

Facing an England team full of superstars that reached the European Championship final last year is no easy task, but the Americans looked more than at home.

An error occurred