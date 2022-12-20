 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

US Postal Service fulfills top Biden climate goal with deployment of 66,000 electric delivery trucks

  • Updated
  • 0
US Postal Service fulfills top Biden climate goal with deployment of 66,000 electric delivery trucks

The US Postal Service on December 20 announced its intention to deploy at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks by 2028, satisfying a key goal for the Biden administration's climate agenda.

 USPS

The US Postal Service on Tuesday announced its intention to deploy at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks by 2028, satisfying a key goal for the Biden administration's climate agenda.

The shift toward electric vehicles, which follows pressure from environmental groups and a funding boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, will see the agency purchase at least 60,000 "Next Generation Delivery Vehicles," of which at least 45,000 will be electric.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred