...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

US plans to expand training of Taiwanese forces

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, soldiers take part in a drill during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, at a military base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan in January.

 Taiwan Presidential Office/AP

The US is planning to increase the number of US troops training Taiwanese forces on the self-governing island in the coming months, according to US officials.

It is unclear how many additional US troops will take part in the expanded training efforts.

