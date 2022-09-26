 Skip to main content
US Navy sends its most advanced surface warship to east Asia

The US Navy's Destroyer USS Zumait warship is pictured here on April 13 in the western Pacific during a mission that may set the stage for the eventual deployment of US hypersonic missiles to the region.

 Seaman Christopher Sypert/U.S. Navy/Cover Images/Reuters

The US Navy's most advanced surface warship is showing its stealthy profile in the western Pacific on a mission that may set the stage for the eventual deployment of US hypersonic missiles to the region.

The USS Zumwalt is the first in a class of three multimission guided missile destroyers the Navy says will "create a new level of battlespace complexity for potential adversaries."

