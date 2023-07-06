 Skip to main content
US job openings dropped below 10 million in May

US job openings dropped below 10 million in May

Job applicants gather at William Penn School District's teachers job fair in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on May 3.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Minneapolis (CNN) — The number of available jobs in the United States dropped in May after an uptick the month before, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

Job openings fell to 9.82 million at the end of May, dropping from an upwardly revised 10.3 million in April, according to the BLS’ latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report.

An error occurred