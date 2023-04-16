 Skip to main content
US helicopter raid kills senior ISIS leader in Syria

A US helicopter raid in northeast Syria targeted a senior ISIS leader and planner.

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters

A US helicopter raid in northeast Syria targeted a senior ISIS leader and planner early Monday morning, according to a spokesman for US Central Command.

"We believe the raid killed a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe," said Col. Joe Buccino.

