...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says

US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says

The US government is tracking more than 650 cases of potential UFO cases.

 US Navy

The US government is tracking more than 650 potential cases of so-called "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFOs, according to the director of the office created last year to focus on the sightings.

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, told a Senate Armed Services subcommittee Wednesday that the number of cases was up from the 350 reports referenced in an unclassified intelligence report on unidentified aerial phenomena released earlier this year.

