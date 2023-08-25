 Skip to main content
US fighter jets intercept aircraft violating airspace near where Biden is vacationing in Lake Tahoe

(CNN) — US military fighter jets responded to a civilian aircraft that “violated a Temporary Flight Restriction” area near Lake Tahoe, Nevada where President Joe Biden is vacationing, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement.

Two NORAD F-16s, and a US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, responded to the civilian aircraft violation which occurred around 7:50 a.m. PT Friday. The military jets dispensed flares to get the attention of the pilot and the aircraft was escorted out of the area, according to NORAD.

