 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US DOJ charges 5 Russian and 2 US nationals with conspiring to violate sanctions by smuggling equipment to Russian military

  • 0
US DOJ charges 5 Russian and 2 US nationals with conspiring to violate sanctions by smuggling equipment to Russian military

The US Justice Department has charged five Russian nationals and two US nationals for allegedly conspiring to violate US sanctions by smuggling US-made equipment to the Russian military, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The US Justice Department has charged five Russian nationals and two US nationals for allegedly conspiring to violate US sanctions by smuggling US-made equipment to the Russian military, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

According to the 16-count indictment, the defendants were associated with two Moscow companies that worked with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to purchase and smuggle sanctioned items -- including semiconductors and other electronic equipment -- from the US to the Russian military.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred