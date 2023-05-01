 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't act, Yellen says

  • Updated
  • 0
US could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't act, Yellen says

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) at the Capitol Hilton in Washington, DC, on March 30, 2023.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The US could default on its obligations as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't address the debt limit before then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

"After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time," Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred