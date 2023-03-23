 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible
over Oahu through tonight, bringing periods of heavy rainfall
to both leeward and windward communities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

US Capitol rioter who barged into Pelosi's offices sentenced to three years in prison

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who barged into then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after a federal judge ridiculed the idea she was "a little girl."

Riley Williams was convicted in November of several counts including resisting or impeding an officer, civil disorder, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and grounds.

