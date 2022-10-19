 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

US Capitol Police arrest driver after clearing suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court

US Capitol Police officers on Wednesday arrested an 80-year-old man from Georgia after he admitted he had guns in his vehicle, according to the agency.

Tony Payne, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was charged with unlawful activities for bringing the weapons to Capitol grounds, US Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday evening.

