 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US border communities declare disasters as Title 42's expiration sets the stage for a migration rush

  • 0
US border communities declare disasters as Title 42's expiration sets the stage for a migration rush

Migrants wait to be processed at the US-Mexico border before the lifting of Title 42 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Thursday,.

 David Peinado/Bloomberg/Getty Images

With tens of thousands of migrants massed in northern Mexico, the expiration overnight of the US Covid-era border restriction policy known as Title 42 has American border communities on edge, worried an already challenging humanitarian crisis will worsen as crossings climb.

"We're boarding up like there were a hurricane coming," Victor Treviño, the mayor of Laredo, Texas, told CNN Thursday evening.

CNN's Phil Mattingly, Priscilla Alvarez, Andy Rose, Nouran Salahieh, Dakin Andone, Nikki Carvajal, Bill Kirkos, Rudy Rozales, Paradise Afshar, Ray Sanchez and Colin McCullough contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred