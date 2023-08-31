 Skip to main content
US attorney's office files legal motion to block a Titanic expedition planned for 2024

US attorney’s office files legal motion to block a Titanic expedition planned for 2024

The US government has filed a motion to stop a Titanic expedition planned for 2024. The wreckage of the Titanic seen in the Atlantic Ocean, north of Newfoundland, in 1996.

 Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — The US government has filed a motion to stop a Titanic expedition planned for 2024, citing a law that protects and preserves the shipwreck as a gravesite.

The expedition has been organized by RMS Titanic Inc., a company that owns the exclusive salvage rights to the remains of the Titanic.

