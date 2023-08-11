 Skip to main content
US attorney leading Hunter Biden criminal probe is now a special counsel after plea talks break down and a trial looms

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on August 11 that the Trump-appointed US attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden has been given “special counsel” status after plea talks between the Justice Department and the president’s son fell apart.

Washington (CNN) — The Trump-appointed US attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden has been given special counsel status after plea talks between the Justice Department and the president’s son fell apart.

The prosecutor, David Weiss, asked Attorney General Merrick Garland for the new authority after plea talks to resolve tax and gun charges fell apart, with a trial now likely.

