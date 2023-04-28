 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US Army orders aviation safety stand down following deadly helicopter crashes

  • 0
US Army orders aviation safety stand down following deadly helicopter crashes

The chief of staff of the US Army has grounded all Army aviators not involved in critical missions following two recent helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead, and seen here, the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on June 3, 2019.

 Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army/AP/File

The chief of staff of the US Army has grounded all Army aviators not involved in critical missions following two recent helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead.

The order from Army Chief of Staff James McConville grounds the aviators "until they complete the required training," according to the Army.

CNN's Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred