 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US Army identifies nine soldiers killed in Black Hawk training accident

  • 0
US Army identifies nine soldiers killed in Black Hawk training accident

(Top L-R): Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, Staff Sgt. Joshua Gore, Sgt. Isaac Gayo, Sgt. David Solinas Jr., Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, and Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos are seen here.

 US Army

The US Army has identified the nine soldiers who were killed in a nighttime training accident on Wednesday evening, when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed in a field near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

An Army news release identified the soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division who were killed in the incident as Warrant Officer 1 Jeffrey Barnes, 33; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36; Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27; Staff Sgt. Joshua Gore, 25; Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32; and Sgt. David Solinas Jr., 23.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred