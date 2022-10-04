 Skip to main content
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch

South Korea US Drills

FILE - In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, on May 25, 2022. The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years, starting Aug. 22, in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said Tuesday, Aug. 16. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)

The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The test was the allies' second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring North Korea, which fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan in a significant escalation of its weapons testing program.

