US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait after Biden vows to defend island

US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait after Biden vows to defend island

US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on September 20 following weekend remarks from President Joe Biden that the US would defend Taiwan in the event it is attacked by China.

 Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo/US Navy

US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday following weekend remarks from President Joe Biden that the US would defend Taiwan in the event it is attacked by China.

A US Navy ship, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins, conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday, US Navy spokesperson Lt. Mark Langford said in a statement.

