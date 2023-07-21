 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US airline staffing is at its ‘highest level’ in decades. So why the flight delays?

  • 0
US airline staffing is at its ‘highest level’ in decades. So why the flight delays?

Travelers check the status of their flights at Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on June 30.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

(CNN) — In travel news this week: Wild weather around the world and “unacceptable delays” for American plane passengers. Plus we hear from a woman who broke up with her boyfriend on vacation and moved in with a man she’d known for three weeks.

Extreme weather

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred