 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Updated obesity treatment guidelines for children and teens include medications, surgery for some young people

  • 0
Updated obesity treatment guidelines for children and teens include medications, surgery for some young people

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released new guidelines for treatment of childhood obesity.

 Paul Velgos/Adobe Stock Photo

Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for treatment of obesity urge prompt use of behavior therapy and lifestyle changes, and say surgery and medications should be used for some young people.

The guidelines, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics, are the first comprehensive update to the academy's obesity treatment guidelines in 15 years. They provide guidance for treatment of children as young as 2 and through the teen years.

CNN's Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred