'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY
TO 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY TO
6 AM HST MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS
FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest tonight and
Sunday, then sweep southeastward through the island chain late
Sunday night and Monday, before exiting east of the Big Island
Monday night. Very strong winds will affect the state in
association with this front, with the strongest winds occurring
over and downwind of the terrain in the areas typically referred
to as windward locations.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take precautions now to protect property. Tie down loose objects
or move them to a sheltered location.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST Sunday through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure is rapidly strengthening and moving southward
toward the Hawaiian Islands. Several waves of heavy showers
and thunderstorms are expected Sunday through Monday night.
Although individual showers will tend to move quickly,
intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will
lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS AS A VIGOROUS
COLD FRONT MOVES OVER THE ISLANDS SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...
A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday night
through Monday night. Southwest winds will increase ahead of the
front on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing over
windward communities and over and downwind of terrain. These
strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday,
and a High Wind Watch is posted for all islands. Impacts could
include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages.
Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night and Monday. Some storms may
be severe with damaging winds and hail, even at sea level. Periods
of heavy rainfall are also expected and may lead to flash
flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for all islands beginning
Sunday morning.
The powerful low pressure system driving the front will generate
a very large and long-lived northwest swell that will affect the
islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for significant wave run-up along
exposed north and west facing shores. Boaters should refrain from
embarking if not prepared for gale-force winds and very rough and
confused seas in excess of 20 feet. Locally higher winds and seas
in and around the strong to severe thunderstorms. A Gale Watch is
posted for all Hawaiian waters starting Sunday night.
This is the final Special Weather Statement that will be issued
in advance of this event. See weather.gov/hfo or local media for
forecast updates, and be ready to take quick action if warnings
are issued.
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet possible.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
In this illustration, exoplanet Kepler-138 d is in the foreground and Kepler-138 c is on the left.
This illustration shows cross-sections of the Earth and the exoplanet Kepler-138d. Measurements of Kepler-138d's density suggest it could have a water layer that makes up more than 50% of its volume, to a depth of about 1,243 miles (2,000 kilometers).
NASA/ESA/Leah Hustak (STScI)
The aqueous planets are 218 light-years away in the constellation Lyra, says NASA. And they're "unlike any planets found in our solar system," the agency said.
The finding that the planets are likely composed of mostly water comes from a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy on Thursday. A research team led by Caroline Piaulet, a PhD student at the University of Montreal's Institute for Research on Exoplanets, used NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to observe the distant planetary system.
The planetary system they studied is called Kepler-138 because it's located within the field of vision of NASA's Kepler spacecraft. Researchers have known about the existence of three exoplanets -- the term for planets outside our solar system -- within the Kepler-138 system but have only just discovered two of them are likely made out of water.
They also discovered evidence for a fourth planet that hadn't been described before.
But the finding isn't as straightforward as it might seem. The scientists didn't directly detect water at exoplanets Kepler-138c and Kepler-138d. Instead, they compared the sizes and masses of the planets to models for comparison.
When they compared the planets to the models, they found "that a significant fraction of their volume -- up to half of it -- should be made of materials that are lighter than rock but heavier than hydrogen or helium."
Water is the likeliest candidate for a material that's lighter than rock but heavier than hydrogen or helium, says NASA.
"We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that's why we called them super-Earths," said Björn Benneke, the study's co-author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Montreal, in the release. "However, we have now shown that these two planets, Kepler-138c and d, are quite different in nature and that a big fraction of their entire volume is likely composed of water."
"It is the best evidence yet for water worlds, a type of planet that was theorized by astronomers to exist for a long time," Benneke went on.
The high temperatures on these planets mean they might be enveloped in an atmosphere of steam, according to NASA.
"The temperature in Kepler-138d's atmosphere is likely above the boiling point of water, and we expect a thick, dense atmosphere made of steam on this planet," Piaulet said in the release. "Only, under that steam atmosphere there could potentially be liquid water at high pressure, or even water in another phase that occurs at high pressures, called a supercritical fluid."
The "water worlds" are outside their star's habitable zone -- the area in which temperatures allow liquid water on the surface of a rocky planet, potentially supporting life. But the new planet described by the researchers, Kepler 138-e, does fall into that just-right zone, according to the release.