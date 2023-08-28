University of North Carolina faculty member is killed in campus shooting, and a suspect is in custody, school says

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon. It is important to note that the
winds for this event WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the
August 8, 2023 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were
observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 45 to 50 percent on
Wednesday lowering to 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus.”
(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon left a faculty member dead and prompted students and others to shelter in place for hours as police looked for the gunman, school officials said.
Shots were reported fired at 1:02 p.m. ET at the school’s Caudill Laboratories, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m., Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said at a Monday evening news conference.
The names of the faculty member and the suspect were not immediately released. It was too early to know a motive for the shooting, UNC Police Chief Brian James said.
“We really want to know the ‘why’ in this case and what led to it,” James said.
The gun used in the shooting has not been found, the chief added.
James said it was unclear whether the victim and the assailant knew each other.
“That will hopefully be uncovered through interviews of the suspect as well as any witnesses that may be available,” James said.
The killing is “devastating and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community. We will work to rebuild that sense of trust and safety within our community,” Guskiewicz said.
The school had issued an alert to students telling them to shelter in place at about 1 p.m., later adding a suspect was at large. The university then issued an “all clear” shortly before 4:15 p.m.
Classes and campus activities were canceled Monday and Tuesday, officials said.
During the alert period, university police advised students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice, according to an email. A witness on campus told CNN they were locked down in their building and saw armed officers searching campus.
Video from CNN affiliate WRAL in Chapel Hill showed a large number of police vehicles at the campus with their emergency lights flashing. At times, people walked out of nearby buildings in a single-file line with their arms in the air.
A WRAL reporter also recorded video of campus police surrounding a person in handcuffs who appeared to be dressed in a dark shirt and jeans and wearing glasses at the time the school was under lockdown.
This is the second week of the fall semester at the school. The university has a student body population of about 32,000, along with more than 4,000 faculty and 9,000 staff members.